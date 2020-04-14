Extension agents working to help frontline COVID-19 workers

For the past two weeks, Clinton County Extension Agents have joined in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting in making COVID-19 face shields for frontline workers throughout the Commonwealth in collaboration with KCTCS.

Shown above working on face shields this week inside the Extension Office conference room are, left to right, Christy Nuetzman (Family and Consumer Sciences), Jr. Cecil (4-H Youth Development) and Colby Guffey (Ag and Natural Resources).

If you have been helping in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis, send it in to the Clinton County News via our email address: gpcompany@kih.net