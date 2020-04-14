COVID-19 – Registration deadline, primary election dates both changed

COVID-19

With the 2020 May primary election already pushed back a month, more election related changes, including how voters will cast ballots, may be coming soon, according to County Clerk Nathan Collins.

The date for people to register to vote in the upcoming primary has been pushed up to May 26.

The primary election is slated to be held on June 23, and according to Collins, from information received from the state Board of Elections, that election date would likely not be changed.

There may be some major changes in how voters in the state will cast ballots, however, as election officials at the state level, as of early this week, were still ironing out those details.

People can register to vote by requesting a voter registration and must verify proof and mail the registration in or go online to register to vote. Those people wishing to register to vote online can go to Board of Elections webpage at elect.ky.gov.

Collins noted that with the mandates in place not allowing large groups to gather, such as at voting polls, there is a push for absentee balloting this primary election season.

The clerk’s office would be in charge of mailing out ballots requested by voters, who would have to return the signed ballots to the clerk’s office by election day to be counted.

The county clerk also noted there may be a provision for some walk-in voting but that would probably be limited to persons with disabilities or otherwise could not for some reason, be able to file a paper absentee ballot.

As of press time this week, no new candidates had filed for several of the non-partisan races that will be on the ballot for the general election this fall.

Currently, only one candidate, second district school board member and incumbent Sue Irwin, is the only person to file a petition to seek office.

Collins also noted the deadline for file as a non-partisan candidate is also unchanged, that being on June 2.

Due to the courthouse offices, including the County Clerk’s office, being closed to in-person traffic, candidates can file by mail. Names on the petition will have to be certified and the petition must be signed by the candidate. “Candidates can either mail their petitions or use the county clerk’s office drop-box to turn in their petitions,” Collins said.

“We are continuing to work to get information on the election process,” said Collins, noting more details would be released when they are made available.

For information pertaining to the local primary election, including absentee voting, candidate filing, voter registration, etc., call the county clerk’s office at 387-5943.