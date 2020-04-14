COVID-19 – Pandemic changing the way public agencies hold meetings

COVID-19

The coronavirus, better known as COVID-19, has caused a lot of changes in the way people live, work and conduct business and local governmental type agencies are no exception, especially when it comes to the ways they are having to conduct “public” meetings.

Federal and state mandates, recommended by government and health officials, requires no groups larger than 10 people and all people must be separated with six-foot spacing.

The mandates include not only government-related groups, such as fiscal court, city council, school board and IDA, but also the park board, library board, site based councils, and the tourism commission, to name a few.

At least for the time being, all public meetings will be closed to the general population, as groups are finding alternative methods, primarily through the internet, to allow as many people as possible to view proceedings at the sessions.

The Kentucky General Assembly earlier adopted a special set of rules and regulations allowing for teleconferencing meetings until such time that the state of emergency in Kentucky is lifted.

Some groups are using “zoom” on the internet to meet in groups, although members of boards or organizations are not in the same location, but can participate from home or work.

Others are using teleconferencing to conduct business in the same manner, with members participating, yet again, not in the same location.

As of late Monday of this week, a couple of groups were still in the process of setting up an internet type system to conduct meetings, some of which may not be available to any of the general public.

At least one government agency, however, has chosen to meet as a group in the same location, with stipulations.

Clinton County Fiscal Court has elected, until otherwise mandated, to hold its meeting as a group at the courthouse. However, everyone in the room will be spaced at least six feet apart.

The session will be open to county officials and the news media only, but not to the general public, but will be streamed live via the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s Facebook page.

Other groups have already used, or are planning to use, the “zoom” method via phone and computers to conduct meetings with members being at separate locations, but still participating and voting on business that has be to taken care of.

These types of alternate public meetings, during the emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue until all the mandates pertaining to spacing and public gatherings are lifted by federal and state officials.

The Clinton County News will continue to cover the essential meetings in some form and keep readers updated on actions taken by their elected officials and others.