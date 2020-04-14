COVID-19 – FFA Greenhouse is open and full

The Clinton County Future Farmers of America have pretty much shut down all activities with the coronavirus pandemic, but even though school is not in session, the greenhouse is in full bloom.

Agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor Ben Prewitt is manning the greenhouse operation and offering curb side service as well as allowing the public to visit the greenhouse and look around by themselves.

“It’s really crazy times around here,” Prewitt said. “We start most of our stuff from seeds and plugs … all the kids, they work their butts off towards the end of February. Our plugs came in at the end of January and they worked hard to get them planted, then all of a sudden everything changed around here.”

Prewitt said with the coronavirus pandemic he hasn’t been able to involve the students during the marketing and selling aspect of the spring flowers.

“It really stinks,” Prewitt said. “It’s a really good learning experience for the kids. Not only getting to plant and transplant these different variety of plants, but the marketing and public relations aspect of it.”

Prewitt said he couldn’t have continued to operate the greenhouse without the support of the administration.

“We’ve been blessed with a great administration,” Prewitt said. “Mrs. Evans has been supportive through this whole thing. Dr. Parson, superintendent, has been really encouraging during this time.”

Prewitt said with the changing times everyone is going through, hours of operation can’t be put into a definite schedule.

“It’s more of a contact me via cell phone, via social media, or just calling the school and making an appointment,” Prewitt said. “Generally speaking, I’m going to be around the greenhouse by 8 a.m. and until around 3:30 or 4 in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome to come in. If you don’t want to be around anybody I can make that happen.”

Prewitt can be reached on his cell phone at 606-521-0511, or appointments can be made by calling the high school at 606-387-5569.

Prewitt said he will do anything to get these plants out and support the students in FFA.

“We do multiple fundraising through the year, but this one is really the driving force behind our program’s funding for FFA Camp. It also provides funding for state convention, national convention, leadership workshops and different class room field trips,” Prewitt said. “It also provides supplies for the classroom … the soil, the pots, and trays.”

Prewitt said any support his students can get is greatly appreciated.

“We have a good variety of Petunias left,” Prewitt said. “We have sold out of some varieties and I’m thankful for that. We do still have some vegetables.”

Prewitt said with the pandemic, people are starting to grow more vegetables in order to provide for their families.

“We have five or six different varieties of tomatoes left,” Prewitt said.

Also, the greenhouse has hanging baskets. Prewitt said those would be great for Mother’s Day coming up.

“I would highly suggest for people to come by and supports these kids,” Prewitt said. “I’m really hoping to do the majority of our sales through April 27. Who knows what’s coming. Now would be a great time to find your green thumb.”

FFA sponsor Ben Prewitt helped one family with their purchase of several plants at the CCHS greenhouse on Monday morning.