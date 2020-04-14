COVID-19 – Second case confirmed in Clinton

COVID-19

Clinton County residents, like others across the entire world, continue to hunker down, mostly inside their homes with only immediate family, in response to the Coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools, non-essential businesses, churches and most every other club, organization and activity remain closed and will likely continue to do so for the next several weeks.

In Clinton County, health officials announced late last week that the second confirmed case of a patient to test positive for the COVID-19 disease had been confirmed.

According to information provided by the Lake Cumberland District Heath Department, that second case, like the first case reported here two weeks ago, remains in self-isolation.

The latest figures available that were released by the LCDHD Monday night noted that Clinton County still had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that, at that time, both cases were still listed as being in self-isolation.

Across the Lake Cumberland 10 county district as of Monday, it was Adair County that had the most current active cases of the COVID-19, with 39 cases, eight of which involved patients that were hospitalized while 31 were listed as self-isolated.

Russell County also has experienced a spike in current cases, with eight being listed as of Monday night, two of which were hospitalized and six in self isolation.

Both the Adair County and Russell County spikes were largely attributed to an outbreak with nursing homes in those counties, the Summit Manor Nursing Home in Adair County and the Fair Oaks Nursing Home in Russell County.

The second most active county as far as current cases are involved was in Pulaski County, which as of Monday night had 10 active cases, all of which were self-isolated.

In all, some 71 active current cases were tabulated across the 10 county LCDHD district, 13 of which were hospitalized with 58 in self isolation.

Since the COVID-19 statistics were first compiled by LCDHD, there have been four deaths across the 10 county district, two in Adair County and two in Pulaski County.

One bright spot within Monday’s release of COVID-19 statistics was the number of cases that have been released from isolation, with 32 patients being listed as having previously tested positive for the virus, and have now tested negative and no longer have the active virus in their system.

In all, there have been a total of 107 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the LCDHD counties.