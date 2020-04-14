J.E. Morrison, highest decorated Korean Veteran, is laid to rest

Clinton County laid to rest its most decorated Korean War soldier last Thursday and the tribute to him as he was taken to his final resting place was nothing shy of remarkable.

James E. Morrison, age 91, of Seminary in Clinton County, passed away Tuesday night, April 7, 2020.

He was born on February 13, 1929 to Thomas E. Morrison and Belle Guthrie Morrison. He married Anna Vincent Morrison and they had two children, Steve and David. Morrison enlisted in the Army on June 30, 1950.

Morrison became a Master Sergeant with Company C 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division.

He was a non-commissioned officer having distinguished himself on September 2, 1951 while leading his platoon in an assault at Heartbreak Ridge. Morrison continuously exposed himself to enemy fire in order to be able to direct his troops.

Morrison was also documented in helping one of his officers make it back to the first aid station after being wounded in the battle.

According to reports, Morrison refused to be evacuated and continued leading his platoon in spite of violent enemy fire until they were in consolidated positions on the seized objective.

Morrison said his platoon was completely surrounded for weeks by the North Korean troops during this time.

During this conflict, Morrison was injured by a grenade while evacuating an officer. What would have been his ticket home, Morrison refused to leave his platoon behind.

For his actions, Morrison was awarded the Croix de Guerre with a Silver Star.

The Silver Star is awarded to an individual who distinguishes himself by extraordinary heroism in an action against an enemy of the United States.

Thursday, citizens of Clinton County stood on the side of KY. Hwy 1590 to give their respects to the late war hero.

A red, white and blue ribbon adorned the utility pole that holds the “Hometown Heros” banner honoring J.E. Morrison and his service in the Korean Conflict.

