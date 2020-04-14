Baseball, softball, tennis seniors honored with 20:20 lights

Several other counties across the 4th Region, as well as across the state, chose to recognize the senior members of each spring sport last Wednesday night by turning on the lights to each sport’s field or court.

At 8:00 p.m., the lights went on and stayed on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the Class of 2020. Several vehicles were parked in the parking lot of the Early Childhood Center to view the ceremony as well as others who drove by and honked their horns to honor those seniors who are members of baseball, softball and tennis.

Above, John Emmitt Field as viewed from a panoramic photo on Wednesday night of last week. Inset lower left, the score board on the softball field was lit up to read “2020” to honor those seniors who lost their season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.