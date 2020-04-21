The Cumberland County News …

On Friday, April 10, around 1:30 a.m., Officer Keaton Williams conducted a traffic stop on KY 61 North.

During the stop Williams was granted consent to search the vehicle. During the subsequent search, Williams located approximately four grams of suspected methamphetamine in three separate baggies along with several prescription controlled substances in a cigarette wrapper.

Williams charged Melanie A. Conner, 37, of Columbia, with trafficking in a controlled substance–more than two grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance third degree, possession of a controlled substance not in original container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conner was lodged in the Adair County Jail.

On Tuesday, April 7, while on patrol, Officer John Stalcup observed a 2007 Saturn SUV weaving on the roadway while traveling on Celina Road.

Officer Stalcup conducted a traffic stop and noticed the occupants attempting to conceal items near the center console of the vehicle.

Stalcup obtained consent to search and during the search located several syringes and other items of drug paraphernalia, 17 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and several crushed suboxone and hydrocodone pills.

Officer Stalcup arrested James Allen, 37, and Amy Moore, 30, both of Scottsville and charged both with possession of a controlled substance first degree (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.

More charges will be filed after confirming the positive identification of the crushed pills.