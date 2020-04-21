COVID-19 – Two cases released here, District cases constant

Although case numbers of the COVID-19 virus continued to rise in Kentucky, case numbers in Clinton County remained low and across the 10 county Lake Cumberland District Health Department, case numbers appeared to remain somewhat constant as of Monday evening.

Clinton County had previously been known to have had two active COVID-19 cases late last week, according to the LCDHD daily updates, but both of those cases were released from isolation last week.

At presstime, those two cases had been the only two that had been listed as Clinton County residents during the duration of this pandemic.

At presstime Tuesday, the latest LCDHD statistics showed 70 active cases in the 10 county Lake Cumberland area, with Adair County’s 45 cases being the highest of any county. Of those, 14 were listed as hospitalized, with 31 being self-isolated.

Russell County, with nine active cases, all listed as self isolated, was the second highest of the 10 county area.

Neighboring Cumberland County continued to have two active cases as of Monday afternoon.