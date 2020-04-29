Patsy Delk Talbott

, 55, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pickett County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Monday, August 24, 1964, the daughter of the late Bud and Pauline Duvall Delk. She was of the Pentecostal faith, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Delk.

She is survived by her children, Brittany Talbott of Albany, Kentucky, Courtney Talbott of Bentonville, Arkansas; her siblings, Mary Lou Delk, Sue (Bill) Pierce, Shirley Hickman, Fonzie Dicken, Deborah (Frankie) Smith, Kenneth (Lisa) Delk, Tony (Virginia) Delk, Johnny Delk, all of Albany, Kentucky, Cathy (Steve) Barrie, of Sacramento, California, Shelia (Don) Abbott, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Rebecca (John Harrod) Starns of Louisville, Kentucky, Marvin Delk, of Louisville, Kentucky, Eugene Delk, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private and burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

