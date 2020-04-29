, 79, of Albany, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green

He was a school teacher with Clinton County Schools for some 32 years.

A member of Stony Point Baptist Church, he was also a farmer and former businessman, as a partner in the former produce firm, Brown and Latham Brothers Tomatoes.

He was the son of the late Marvin and Willie Brown, and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Sue Irwin and Ruth Ann Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn Brown; three daughters, Virginia Sue (Richard) Richardson, Lezlee (Kevan) Young, and Cindy (Tim) Choate, all of Albany; seven grandchildren, April Hatcher, Ashley Richardson, Clay and Kyle Choate, Abbi, Cannon, and Bella Young and three great-grandchildren.

Private services were held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial was in the Vitatoe Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

James Clayton Brown