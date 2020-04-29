Serving safely . . .

The COVID-19 crisis has government agencies across the nation scrambling for safe ways to continue to hold business meetings in order to keep necessary matters attended to. While many have chosen social media and Zoom applications as a way to hold regular board and agency meetings, the Clinton County Library Board took a different approach as a way to conduct its regular monthly meeting last week. Library staff and Library Board members gathered in the parking lot adjacent to the Clinton County Public Library last Wednesday to conduct its regular monthly business meeting. Staying close to their parked cars, staff and board members maintained their safe social distance from each other but managed to conduct their necessary business.

Although the Clinton County Public Library is currently closed to inside traffic, it continues to serve the local public by offering books that have been placed in a pickup box located near the front entrance. The Library also has several resources available from its website: www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org