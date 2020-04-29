Court reads budget amendment

Clinton Fiscal Court met in special session to decide legally how to allot the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office $20,000 the fiscal court had approved at its regular meeting last month.

All members, as well as County Attorney Michael Rains and Sheriff Jeff Vincent, were present for the short meeting, which was basically conducted by the county attorney after reading email opinions from a KACo Insurance attorney, the county’s auditor and Robert Brown with the Department of Local Government.

The meeting was held last Wednesday morning, April 22, at the courthouse and broadcast live on the judge/executive office Facebook site.

The issue came up at the fiscal court’s regular meeting in April, when the $20,000 claim was not included in the claims and bills.

Sheriff Vincent noted that although he had submitted $42,000 in excess fees to the county, he was not asking for the $20,000 back from that amount, but rather an expenditure to help fund the operations of his office.

Judge/Executive Ricky Craig and County Treasurer Cindy Thrasher, who had been in contact with state financial officials, noted that to make payment to the sheriff’s office, the county would have to amend the budget and have the sheriff to submit invoices for payments.

During that particular meeting, County Attorney Rains said he felt that if the funds were not being requested from the fee account, it would be okay to approve the claim, but did add he would check on the specific legality with officials the following day.

On Friday, April 17, Rains, in fact, contacted Rich Ornstein, KACo attorney, auditors and the DLG and got the opinion that in fact, the county would have to amend its budget and request the sheriff’s office submit invoices.

Rains penned in an email to DLG official Brown noting, “as you may recall, we had the same issue last year with fee officials. At that time, we discussed fee officials and submitting monthly or bimonthly bills to fiscal court for certain expenses, such as utilities, salary and fuel, with those expenses based upon prior year monthly expense. In this arrangement, it would not be a lump sum advancement as Sheriff Vincent would be submitting a bill for a proper claim.”

Ornstein suggested the sheriff come up with estimated monthly expenses based on the prior year and submit claims to the fiscal court, which could then make payment.

After County Attorney Rains addressed the court on his findings and read the email correspondence from officials, the court voted to approve first reading to amend the county’s budget to reflect the $20,000 allotment to the sheriff’s office. Funds will be allotted as invoices for claims are submitted to the court.

Rains also said that Sheriff Vincent had been kept updated on the process since the April 16 meeting up through the middle of last week when the special meeting to address the issue was held.

The sheriff had noted during his original request that the funding for his office was needed to help with operating expenses, such as maintenance, equipment and other related expenses the office incurs.

It was noted second and final reading of the budget amendment will likely be held during the court’s next regular meeting on Thursday, May 21.

The budget amendment was the only item of business on the call meeting agenda last week.