Salute to 2020

Although they won’t be able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of the Clinton County High School Class of 2020 have been honored with the placement of these photo placards around the circle drive at the high school.

Several events to honor the Class of 2020 are being planned, including a drive-by graduation salute set for Friday, May 8, at 5:00 p.m., around the courthouse square. Other suggestions include a “Bring Out the Blue” movement with local businesses and homes decorated with blue ribbons and lights.