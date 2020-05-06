, 73, of Albany passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Lucille Rains, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Don A. Stockton.

She was a teacher with the Clinton County Schools for 31 years, and a member of Central Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Gibson, of Albany, Marcie (Greg) Siedlecki, and Cerina (Jody) Craig, all of Cookeville, Tennessee; two sisters, Geraldine Copeland and Joy Armstrong, both of Albany, Kentucky. Six grandchildren also survive.

Private funeral services were held and the final resting place was in Irwin Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Rains Stockton