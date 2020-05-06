Court approves road aid agreement, transfers at call meeting

Clinton Fiscal Court held another special meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse on Thursday afternoon, April 30. The meeting was streamed live on the county judge/executive’s Facebook page.

There were only two items of business to be considered on the agenda, with the session lasting approximately 10 minutes before being adjourned.

The court first voted to approve a revised County Road Aid agreement with the Transportation Cabinet, with the county now to receive $685,460.50, to be spread among the six magisterial districts.

The previous allotment to the county was around $800,000. However, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig explained that due to the drop in gas prices, thus gas tax revenue, the Transportation Cabinet had cut all of Kentucky’s 120 counties’ road aid funding by the same percentage.

The judge did note that although the funding cuts for county roads would hurt, it could have been much worse.

The only other item of business on the agenda was a pair of fund transfers which were approved unanimously. Each were in the amount of $20,000–both from the Occupational Tax fund to the general and jail funds.

The fiscal court’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Due to safety concerns, the meeting will again be streamed live on the judge’s office Facbook page.