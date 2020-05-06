Honoring the Class of 2020

Members of the Clinton County High School graduating class of 2020 have had to suffer through a senior year of “have-nots” due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down nearly everything across the nation, including schools, since late March. With no prom and no traditional graduation, the community has worked to do as much as possible to show this year’s seniors as much honor as possible. Last Thursday, Clinton County News photographer Brett Gibson, above, set up in the gymnasium lobby to make cap and gown portraits as the seniors made their way into the building, one at a time. At left, CCHS Yearbook Advisor Lorie Musk, and Assistant Principal Ken Dearborn, checked the seniors in, taking each student’s temperature and making sure they were adorned with the correct ribbons, ropes and tassels before they had their cap and gown portrait made.

The Clinton County News is currently working on the production of the traditional CCHS Graduation Salute Special Section, which should be published later this month.