Grand jury returns 16 count indictment charging Thompson with sex crimes against a minor

A Clinton County Grand Jury has returned a 16-count indictment against a man charged with alleged sexual crimes against a minor. The grand jury handed down the true bills in open Clinton Circuit Court on April 17.

Due in part to limited court proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic, only one person was indicted last month.

The grand jury charged Clifton Thompson, 32, with 15 counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, vulnerable victim, a Class C felony and one count of voyeurism, a Class A misdemeanor.

The true bills allege that the incidents took place on or about the dates of August 14, 2017 through February 9, 2020.

The grand jury alleged that on 15 separate occasions during the aforementioned dates, the defendant “committed first degree sexual abuse…by subjecting a vulnerable victim and a minor child under the age of 12 and incapable of consent, to sexual contact.”

Further, “the defendant committed the offense of voyeurism, (Class A misdemeanor), when said defendant used or caused the use of any camera, videotape, photo optical, photo electronic, or other image recording devise for the purpose of obtaining, viewing, photographing, filming, or video taping the sexual conduct, genitals, an undergarment worn without being publicly visible, or nipple of the female breast of a minor child.”

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Clinton Circuit Court:

Primarily due to limited in-person judicial system contact, a shorter than usual term of Clinton Circuit Court was also held on April 9, with Circuit Judge David L. Williams presiding over the docket.

The following actions that resulted in some type of resolutions were taken:

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Katelyn Amox, pursuant to a Commonwealth motion to revoke pretrial diversion, heard on March 5, in which the court determined the defendant had violated terms and conditions of diversion.

The court found the defendant guilty of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree with a three year sentence imposed. The defendant will receive credit for time served and an agreed order for shock probation will be tendered once the defendant becomes eligible.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. David L. Stockton, pursuant to a Commonwealth motion to revoke pretrial diversion held on March 5. The court found the defendant had violated terms and conditions of diversion.

The court found the defendant guilty of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree with a three year sentence imposed. The defendant shall receive credit for time served and an agreed order of shock probation will be tendered once the defendant becomes eligible.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Teresa McIver, charged with theft by unlawful taking, $10,000 or more, the defendant acknowledged having violated terms and conditions of pretrial diversion, with same being revoked.

Final sentencing is scheduled for May 14.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Allison Dean, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, the court declined to revoke. In lieu of revocation, the defendant shall not receive credit for time served and shall be on probation an additional five years.

* During motion hour, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joseph D. Evener, charged with burglary 3rd degree, three counts of persistent felony offender 2nd degree, assault 1st degree, and burglary 1st degree, the court overruled a motion for emergency bail and scheduled a pretrial conference for May 14.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jacob Smith, charged with flagrant nonsupport, the Commonwealth withdrew a motion to revoke and the defendant was released and taken off supervision.

There were only a few other cases on the April docket, with one defendant being arraigned, entering a not guilty plea and having a pretrial conference date scheduled for later.

Due to the current health safety mandates in place, the court proceedings were held via internet technology, such as teleconferencing, with no in-person group contact.