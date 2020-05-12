James Leo Jackson, 49, of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital.

He was the son of the late James Jackson and Joyce Jackson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharolyn Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Lesley Jackson; his children, Austin Jackson, James Jackson, Justin Jackson and Caitlin Jackson; and a sister, Rhonda Katzman and four grandchildren.

Services were private with arrangements through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.