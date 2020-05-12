Tim Alexander, 70, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

He was born to the late Donald Reuben Alexander and Mary Frances Lawhon Alexander. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, where he served as song leader, deacon, and IN many other capacities, was a former board member of Cumberland County Hospital, Cumberland Valley Manor, and Marrowbone Cemetery, and was a banker for 41 years, retiring from First & Farmers National Bank.

In addition to his parents,he was preceded in death by one sister Lucy Cary.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Ballou Alexander of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two daughters, Jenny Newell of Burkesville, and Mary Ballou (Jarrett) Murphy, Bowling Green; one brother, Mike (Kathy) Alexander of Gordon, Nebraska; one sister, Nancy Alexander of Marrowbone, Kentucky

Two brothers-in-law, Rick Cary of LaGrange, Kentucky, and Anthony Ballou of Burkesville. Several grandchildren and other relatives also survive.

A private funeral service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Shelton, Harold McKinney, and Donald Lee McKinney officiating. Burial was in Marrowbone Cemetery.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com