Clarence E. Groce, 83, of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Born in Albany, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Robert Groce and the late Gertie Honeycutt Groce.

Clarence was retired from Tennessee Technical University Farm.

He is survived by his wife Jo Ann Jennings Groce; a daughter, Sandra (Tim) Gothard, Cookeville, Tennessee; three sisters, Mary (Freddie) Lowhorn, Frances (Gary) Ferguson and Ruby Lowe, all of Albany. He also has two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Horace and Jan Groce of Albany, Kentucky.

Bro. Mike Gillock will officiate at the services.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Wolf River Cemetery in Pall Mall, Tennessee, with Bro. Mike Gillock officiating.

The family will have a private family viewing.

Arrangements are by Crest Lawn Funeral Home-Cremation Center, Cookeville, Tennessee.