Clinton County Board of Education Summer Food Service Program Open Sites

The Clinton County Board of Education is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children (ages1-18) without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, at a first come, first served basis, at the sites and times as follows: May 26, 2020-July 24, 2020. No feeding July 4, 2020. Summer Feeding Ends Friday July 24, 2020

Curbside Meal Pickup at Early Childhood Center (back of building at kitchen) Monday-Friday / 11:00 AM-12:30 PM

SCHEDULE

Mobile Summer Meals On Wheels stops for Meal Pick-ups: May 26, 2020– July 24, 2020 Monday-Friday

10:00 am-10:20 am Horse Shoe Bend 10:25 am-10:40 am Harper Lane Mobile Home Park

10:45 am-11:00 am Albany Manor

11:10 am-11:25 am Pines of the Cumberlands 11:30 am-11:45 am Albany Center Apts.

11:50 am-12:05 pm McWhorter’s Trailer Park

12:15 pm-12:30 pm Foothills Subdivision

12:40 pm-12:55 pm Division Rd

1:00 pm-1:20 pm Foothills Academy

(CLOSED SITE)

1:30 pm-1:45 pm Crafty Acres

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture (2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.