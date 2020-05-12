School board conducts superintendent evaluation

Clinton County Board of Education held a special call meeting Thursday night, May 7, with the specific purpose of conducting the annual superintendent’s evaluation.

The evaluation was conducted in closed session since personnel was involved. The only people the board hires in the district are the superintendent and the board’s legal counsel.

The meeting began with the agenda being adopted.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson then gave a presentation, outlining the district’s progress and work that had been done over the first 10 months of his tenure as schools chief.

This was the new superintendent’s first evaluation since taking over the job on July 1, 2019. He replaced Charlotte Nasief who had served in that position for the prior seven years.

Following Dr. Parson’s presentation, which was made in public and live streamed on the school district’s Facebook page, the board entered into closed session to conduct its annual evaluation.

Upon returning to open session, no actions were taken and no details of the results of the evaluation were given by the board prior to the meeting being adjourned.

The next regular business meeting of the school board is scheduled for Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m. and again will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page.