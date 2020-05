Dorothy Faye Guffey, 80, of Albany, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence at Golden Harvest Village.

She had attended Horizon Adult Day Health Care for several years.

She is survived by one son, Gary (Teresa) Guffey, of Albany. Also surviving are: two grandchildren, Tyler (Casie) Parkhurst, and Stephanie (Stephen) Perkins; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Makayla, Emily, and Elliot.

Services were private with Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky in charge of arrangements.