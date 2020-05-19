Fiscal court holds call meeting;

presented proposed budget for review

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a brief special call meeting last Thursday afternoon at the courthouse with only two items of business on the agenda, and only one of which required action.

The meeting was closed to the public but streamed live on the county judge/executive’s Facebook page.

Magistrates were presented a draft of the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget with no totals being announced. The documents were presented for court members to review and will be discussed and first reading held at its regular meeting this Thursday, May 21.

More details on the budget totals will be known after any changes are made and voted on.

The only other item of business on the call meeting agenda last week was cash transfer for the May 15 payroll.

All transfers, which totaled $32,500, were made from the Occupation Tax Fund to the following accounts: $10,000 to the general fund, $15,000 to the jail fund and $7,500 to the 911 account.

The meeting this Thursday of the fiscal court will be held at 5 p.m. at the courthouse. The meeting will be streamed live on the judge’s Facebook page.