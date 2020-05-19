Class of 2020 details

The seniors that make up the Clinton County High School Class of 2020 will be receiving diplomas and accolades in a much different way this spring, but the 103rd Commencement Program at CCHS, although different, will go on.

(Details of the 2020 program for seniors can be found in a separate article this week.)

The 103rd Commencement Program, or graduation ceremonies, will be taking place this Saturday, May 23, with seniors receiving their diplomas from schools superintendent Dr. Tim Parson, marking the end of their high school careers at Clinton County.

As has been a tradition over the years, the NEWS is publishing the following information about the 2020 senior class, which includes some 100 total graduates.

The 2020 senior class motto is “It’s not if you can, it’s if you will.” (the late CCHS Band Director Doug Sell.)

The class flower is the black rose, the class song by Corey Smith, “I’m Not Going to Cry,” and the class colors are black and gold.

Class officers are Conlan Beck, President; Rachel Sawyers, Vice President; Makenzie Kerney, Secretary/Treasurer; and Hannah Shelley, Historian.

Student council members are Abigail Burchett, Evan Dearborn, Paige Hicks, Tristan Moons and Parker Tallent.

Mr. and Miss Senior Class is Tyler Dyer Wright and Molly Cecil.

The 2020 senior class faculty sponsors were Sarah Aaron, Jessica Conner, Stacey Kelley, Ben Prewitt and James Walker.

Commencement ushers–from the junior class–include: Nathan Brown, Kendra Cross, Haleigh Irwin, Caleb Marlow, Gavin Melton, Cody York, Madison Claborn, Devin Huckaby, Kaylee Latham, Autumn McCutchen, Chase Stines, and Abbigale Young.

There are also a total of 28 scholarships being awarded this year, including seven businesses, eight colleges and universities, five memorial scholarships and eight from organizations and individuals.

Business scholarships include: First & Farmers National Bank; Monticello Banking Company; People’s Bank; Bluegrass Cellular; American Woodmark; The Dale Hollow Lake; and Majors Pizza Employee.

College and university scholarships include: Berea College; Campbellsville University; Eastern Kentucky University; Lindsey Wilson College; Somerset Community College; the University of Kentucky; Western Kentucky University and Tennessee Technological University.

Memorial scholarships included the James P. “Jimmy Glidewell; Candace Vincent Memorial; Doug (Bowlyguard) Conner; Annie Groce Memorial and Doug Sell Memorial.

Organization and individuals are: Clinton County Farm Bureau Federation; South Kentucky RECC; Kentucky All “A” Classic and Touchstone Energy; One-Eighty; Clinton County Extension Homemakers Association; Twin Lakes Cattlemen’s Association; Kentucky Mitigation Education Program; and Clinton County Retired Teachers Association.

Since late winter, it has been a tough and unusual school year for teachers, faculty, and students alike with the onset of the coronavirus, and has been especially hard on seniors and their families who look forward to gathering in celebration of loved ones taking that next step into their futures.

Despite the necessary changes having to be made to keep people, including the students safe, there has been a tremendous outpouring of support for our 2020 seniors from the community and businesses.

An important thing to remember is not necessarily “how” you had to reach the finish line, but simply that you “did” cross the finish line.

All the management and staff at the Clinton County News commend and congratulate all the 2020 Clinton County High School graduates and hope your best days are yet to come.