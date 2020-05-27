Porter Gene Guthrie, 86, of Eubank, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky; the son of the late Clarence E. and Mary Ernest Beaty Guthrie. He was a member of Science Hill United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons, Ronnie (Shirley) Guthrie of Eubank and Rick (Barb) Guthrie of Somerset; a daughter, Lecia (Terry) Ross of Eubank; five grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany) Guthrie, Aaron (Chasiti) Ross, Samantha (Chuck) Martin, Adam (Katie) Ross, and Sean Ross (Cadie Gay); seven great-grandchildren, Rilee Ross, Emma Martin, Knox, Olsyn, Neely Guthrie, Layla and Maelie Ross; several nieces and nephews; and a faithful K-9 companion, Tiny.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna M. Guthrie; a daughter, Martha Guthrie; a grandson, Nathan; and seven brothers, Kendrick, Elmer, Clyde, Ray, Hugh, Herbert, and John Guthrie; a sister, Jimmie Szarka.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Williams officiating.

Burial was in Science Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Science Hill Cemetery Fund.

Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

