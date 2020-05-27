David L. McFarland, 74, of Albany, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Hospital, Cookeville, Tennessee.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Geneva McFarland and the brother of the late Phillip McFarland.

He was a member of Fairview Methodist Church and was a retired school teacher with Clinton County Schools.

He is survived by two daughters, Lynn Ward, of Stafford, Missouri, and Rachel (Matt) Queen, of Fenton, Missouri. Four grandchildren also survive, Madalynn Ward, and Mara, Coen, and Hadley Queen.

Services were held Monday, May 25, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Summers officiating. Burial was in the Piercey Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.