Clinton County Public Library awarded grant to aid in reopening process

The Clinton County Public Library has been chosen as one of 85 entities to receive a grant from Kentucky Humanities.

According to a press release sent to the Clinton County News last week, the Kentucky Humanities has awarded separate grants to the 85 selected organizaions throughout Kentucky.

The total amount of all 85 grants was $500,000. The specific amount received by the Clinton County Library was not noted in the press release.

“This grant money will be used to help the Public Library prepare for reopening to our patrons when Governor Andy Beshear allows Public Libraries to reopen,” Clinton County Public Library Director’s Assistant Margaret A. England told the Clinton County News in an email last week.

Funds for the grants were from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

Kentucky Humanities CARES Act Grants provide unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to humanities organizations throughout the Commonwealth who have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19.

These grants provide immediate funds to humanities-based cultural organizations to help stabilize organizations by providing money for them to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel during this public health crisis and ensure their future success.

“There are so many organizations across the state that are struggling during this unprecedented time,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities Executive Director. “We were happy to work with the National Endowment for the Humanities to deliver these much needed funds to humanities based organizations throughout Kentucky and are glad that Congress made these funds available to cultural organizations in Kentucky and throughout the country.”