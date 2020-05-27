COVID-19 weekly Q&A session with LCDHD/area media

A list of questions was presented to the LCDHD staff by the media. Those questions, and the answers given, are provided in the following article for the readers of the Clinton County News.

The media updates are presented weekly and the Clinton County News will continue to participate in those briefings so we can better keep our readers informed

Our panel consisted of:

Shawn Crabtree, Executive Director

Dr. Christine Weyman, Medical Director

Stuart Spillman, Environmental Health Director

Tracy Aaron, Health Education Director – moderator

Laura Woodrum, Director of Nursing response presented by Shawn Crabtree.

? Are we ever going to see county-by-county breakdowns on number of tests administered? Tennessee has been providing that information for weeks.

Numerous providers are using various labs to do testing. There isn’t a universal way to report when testing is being done. The governor’s office is asking providers give them the number of tests being done. We don’t have that breakdown by county.

Stuart Spillman, Environmental Health Director

? I know yard sales and similar gatherings were being advised against. Is that still the current guidance and is there any information on when yard sales or flea markets will be permitted?

Flea Markets along with yard sales are part of the retail openings on May 20th.

? When and if the schools open back up in the fall, will the local health dept. monitor the guidelines that they are supposed to follow so our children will be safe?

Yes. The schools must work with the local health department to develop their back to school plans. We will be an integral part in determining how the school will re-open.

? When do you think dining facilities will be back to allowing more than a limited number into them?

The more people follow the guidance the sooner restaurants will be able to increase capacity.

The state will monitor compliance and any increase in cases to determine when capacity can increase.

? Will the state help with supplying gloves and mask for business that reopen?

We have had a shipment of cloth masks that were delivered to food service facilities last week.

We expect another delivery this week that we will distribute. We were also able to distribute masks to governmental agencies.

? Any guidelines yet on Daycare opening? As a parent I cannot return to work without childcare.

We do not have any guidance as of today regarding how day cares will reopen. The guidance is usually published on the COVID19.KY.GOV website about week before the expected date of reopening.