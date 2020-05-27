Fiscal court deals with FY budget

Clinton County Fiscal Court dealt with several items of business including the first reading of the proposed budget during its regular meeting last Thursday, May 21. All members were on hand for the approximate 40 minute session.

The court first approved the monthly treasurer’s report and voted to pay claims and bills.

The court, on separate motions, approved the following transfers: $92,500 from the Occupational Fund to the General Fund; $25,000 from the OTF to the Jail Fund; $1,000 from the OTF to the DES; $25,000 from the OTF to the Ambulance Fund; and $41,271.20 from the General to the Road Fund.

Following a brief discussion, the court approved first reading of the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget, with County Treasurer Cindy Thrasher noting that adjustments could be made in line items in the budget as needed.

Judge/Executive Ricky Craig also noted there was a 25 cent per hour raise for all county employees across the board.

The motion to approve the first reading was made by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, seconded by Magistrate Mickey Riddle and passed unanimously.

(More specifics and totals involved in the upcoming year budget will be published after the second and final reading next month.)

During the discussion on the budget, Magistrate Ray Marcum noted this year’s budget was $462,000 more than the current year and that the road department was badly in need of equipment to work with and the ambulance service could use a new ambulance.

Thrasher again noted changes in line items could be made for such equipment.

It was also noted that although the recycling and landfill was closed, there was a $30,000 line item amount in the budget for it.

Thrasher explained that was because the grant funds used when the recycling center was open runs through the end of December of this year and had to be included in this year’s budget to avoid the county having to pay that money back.

On a motion by Magistrate Gary Ferguson, the court voted 6-0 to close the forestry account, as many other counties are doing, and use the funds in the general account for future payments.

The court then approved second reading of a budget amendment on a motion by Magistrate Johnny Russell, which included sheriff’s fees with the total amount of the amended budget being just over a half million dollars.

On a motion by Magistrate Marcum, the court voted unanimously to approve the sheriff’s office invoices turned in to be used for expenses and operations for the office.

Also on a motion by Marcum, the board approved the Clinton County Soil Conservation District’s annual work plan and budget and the court also approved first reading of a budget amendment pertaining to funding allotted to county’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court then voted to advertise for road materials and approved a 911 service agreement for dues and, on a 5-1 vote following a motion by Magistrate Johnny Russell, voted to purchase a used road broom for the road department with Magistrate Lowhorn voting no.

Judge Craig then recommended the county keep its current employee insurance policy due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. He noted the cost of coverage, through Humana, will increase by 9.8 percent, or about $63 higher per employee. A motion by Magistrate Terry Buster to renew the policy with Humana passed unanimously.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Riddle, voted to accept a state road fund allocation in the amount of $145,675 that could only be used in the general fund if needed.

County Treasurer Thrasher said the allocation would not have to be paid back to the road department and could be used from the general fund if needed. Further, the allocation will have to be submitted to the state along with the budget.

The motion to accept the road fund allocation passed on a split 4-2 vote, with magistrates Gary Ferguson, Riddle, Russell and Buster voting yes and magistrates Marcum and Lowhorn voting no.

Jailer Tracy Thurman then gave the monthly jail report and submitted $1,075 to the county for booking/housing fees.

Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent briefly addressed the court, noting he had been asked about the recent budget amendment the county had made, which included a $20,000 allotment to his department for operating expenses.

He noted that the total amended budget was some $516,000 plus, and wanted to clarify that the allotment to his office was only a very small percentage of the total budget amendment.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Lowhorn, then entered into a short 10 minute closed session on personnel, but took no action upon returning to open session.

After returning to open session, Magistrate Riddle discussed the possible purchase of just over 3.8 acres of property behind the road department building, as the extra space for housing equipment, etc. is apparently needed.

The cost was listed at $30,000.

Assistant County Attorney Gary Little suggested some type of contract needed to be made with the property owner and a survey conducted.

The court opted to contact the property owner and try to work out more details and put the item on its next meeting’s agenda.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 5 p.m.