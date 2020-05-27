There were no new cases of the COVID-19 virus in residents from Clinton County early this week, according to the data released on Monday afternoon from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

In another promising development that stemmed from the latest round of statistics from the 10 county LCDHD district, for the first time in months, the total number of active cases fell to the single digit mark.

On Sunday, and again on Monday afternoon, the district-wide total of COVID-19 cases that were listed as “current” was nine, with two of those categorized as being hospitalized and seven in self-isolation.

Current active cases across the district involved only three of the 10 counties from LCDHD.

Three of those active are from Adair County, all of which were self-isolated, while four were from Taylor County, two of which were hospitalized, and two self-isolated cases from Pulaski County.

Both of those totals were a drastic drop from a week ago when there were 21 cases across the district involving four separate counties, five of which were hospitalized.

Exactly two months ago, on April 25, the LCDHD reported a total of 89 active cases across the 10 county district, involving residents from every county except Clinton, Casey and Green Counties.

Since the LCDHD began releasing district statistics surrounding the COVID-19 situation, there have been 215 cases recorded in the district, with 25 deaths during that same time.

Kentucky continues to open up

After weeks of all but essential businesses and services being closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Kentucky continues to begin slowly opening up businesses and services, and loosening restrictions as afar as gatherings and crowd numbers being allowed.

On Friday of last week, restaurants were allowed to re-open under strict requirements and no more than 33 percent capacity.

Also last week, funeral homes were able to lift some restrictions surrounding visitation and funeral gatherings.

This week, beginning Monday, barbers, cosmetologists and hair salons were able to begin reopening and serving customers, again with reduced capacity limits and observing a host of other social distancing and sanitizing restrictions.