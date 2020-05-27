Long-time C.C.H.S. coach David McFarland dies at age 74

One of the most iconic figures in Clinton County High School athletics, David “Mac” McFarland, has passed away at the age of 74.

McFarland was a standout basketball player in the early 1960s for Coach Lindle Castle, playing in a single varsity game during his freshman season, 1959-60.

During his senior year for the Bulldogs, McFarland averaged 14.2 points per game, finishing the year with 355 points.

During his playing career, he finished with 1,105 total points and was named to the post-season All District team at the conclusion of his junior and senior seasons, 1961-62 and 1962-63.

He was perhaps better known in modern history as a long-time head coach for Clinton County High School, coaching the Lady Bulldogs for nine seasons and compiling a 111-96 overall record.

His Lady Bulldog teams won three 16th District championships and one runner-up title during those seasons.

McFarland was the second head coach for the Lady Bulldogs’ program, after Lois Haddix, when Kentucky renewed girls’ basketball in the mid 1970s.

After a period of having stepped away as the Lady Bulldogs head coach following the 1985-86 season, he returned to the coaching ranks, this time as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Coaching the boys’ varsity basketball program for two years, 1990-1992, his last team won a 16th District championship title.

He also coached baseball at Clinton County High School during his tenure.

In 2001, McFarland was inducted to the Clinton County High School Basketball Wall of Fame.

