First vehicle vs. elk collision in Clinton County





On Wednesday, May 20, at 4:55 a.m. Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent responded to a non-injury accident on South Hwy. 127.

Gena Buster, of Albany, was operating a 2019 Nissan and traveling south when her vehicle stuck an elk that was crossing the roadway.

Buster was uninjured, but the vehicle she was operating sustained severe damage. The elk was killed in the accident.

According to Sheriff Vincent, this is the first accident in Clinton County involving an elk.

“There had been sightings reported of an elk over the past 10 days in the Concord and Cedar Knob area of Clinton County,” Sheriff Vincent said in a press release issued last week. “At this time, it is unknown whether this was the only elk that had traveled into Clinton County or if there may be more.”