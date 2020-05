Conlan Beck



As 100 students walked across the stage on Saturday to pick up their diplomas, three walked across with very special honors as being the top three grade point averages in the Class of 2020. First Academic Honors went to Conlan Beck, the son of Steve and Janet Beck. Second Academic Honors went to Tristan Moons, daughter of Tim and Ashley Moons and Tyler and Ashley King, and third Academic Honors went to Bobbianne Key, daughter of Robert and Paula Key.