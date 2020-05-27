Class of 2020 are now alumni

The Class of 2020 had their day Saturday, although it might not have been as conventional as years past, but at the end of the day, 100 seniors went from students to alumni.

Vehicles were lined up in the front row where seniors and immediate family could have a close view of the stage area.



Haley Allen waited her turn to take the stage as Assistant Principal Kenneth Dearborn waited alongside her.

In the photo below, vehicles were decorated with all kinds of quotes, including the one displayed, as well as others congratulating the Class of 2020 on their accomplishments.

Right, WANY was on hand to broadcast the graduation live as each senior walked across the stage.

Vehicles were directed where to park as each entered the high school parking lot.



Bri Bowlin picked up her diploma Saturday morning during the first group’s ceremony. There were four ceremonies on Saturday with a parade that afternoon to cap off the day of graduation.