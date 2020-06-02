Mt. View Park status to remain ‘status quo’ for awhile

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board met via WhatsApp teleconference for its regular meeting last Thursday, May 28. Nine of 14 active members took part in the meeting.

After the treasurer’s report was approved, on a motion by David McIver, the majority of discussion turned to the park’s status now that some mandates put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lessened, as some businesses are slowly reopening under stricter guidelines.

However, it appears that the status of activities at the park, which would normally now be in its busiest part of the season, will remain unchanged, at least for several more weeks, or even a few months, due to state and health department regulations in place.

Board treasurer Gina Poore had been in contact with Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig pertaining to what activities, if any, could be restarted, with the judge referring her to health department officials for guidance.

Health department officials basically said the basketball courts and playground area could not be reopened for use at this time, although the walking track, which has remained in use, could still be used by the public.

Board member Jeff Pharis noted that “it seems like things are going to be the same for a bit longer.”

Board member Chris Marlow did note that Healthy at Work would begin allowing indoor basketball to be played starting on June 15.

Poore said she would continue to check with the health department to see when more activities may be able to open up, and there was a brief discussion on possible Youth League play later in the year.

Marlow noted the league members are holding off and awaiting guidance from the state, adding they may have a shorter season, for example, possibly beginning around the first of August.

It was also noted that neighboring Burkesville has already cancelled their little league seasons for the remainder of the year.

Board member Kelly Harmon did inform the board that SKY sports planned to begin soccer in early September.

The board also discussed some other issues at the park, including having poles set between ball fields and ongoing electrical issues which are causing safety concerns.

On a motion by Poore, the board voted to contract with someone to have the electrical issues repaired.

There had also been a request by an individual to have a “drive-in” wedding shower at the park later in June.

Poore also discussed this with health officials, who basically said it would be okay, but recommended that gifts be placed on a table rather than presented by hand-to-hand contact with another person.

It would basically be a come and go event with no type of actual gathering. The board, on a motion by Paula Little, voted to allow the wedding shower drive through if the individual wished to conduct it at the park.

The next regular meeting of the recreation/park board is scheduled for June 25 at 6 p.m. It will likely be held at the park. (The location of the meeting is subject to change.)