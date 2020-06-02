Courthouse to reopen June 8
The Clinton County Courthouse will reopen to the public beginning June 8, 2020 with Social Distancing Recommendations of the Governor. The following guidelines will be administered:
• The courthouse entrance located on 100 South Cross Street will be the only entrance open for entering and exiting.
• Anyone entering the building will need to submit to temperature checks.
• Maintain a minimum of six feet between others.
• Wearing masks is requested.
• Hand sanitizer will be available and recommended.
• Only two people allowed inside for VOTING purposes at a time.
• Limit household members. Some exceptions may be allowed such as medical/physical disabilities.
Community Center to reopen July 1
The Clinton County Community Center will open July 1 following guideline recommendations from the Governor.
• Gatherings with 50 people or fewer will be permitted.
• Social distance where possible
• Hand sanitizer stations will be set up.
• Submit to temperature checks for operation during normal business hours.