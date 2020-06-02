One new case in Clinton County; District cases hit double digits again

After more than a month without having a single active case of COVID-19 in Clinton County, officials announced on Friday afternoon that, once again, there is an active case here.

According to local officials and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, the new case was first reported as being active during the Friday, May 29, 2020 daily report regarding the COVID-19 numbers.

It was noted by the LCDHD that the new active case was a 41 year-old male who was in self-isolation.

The identity of COVID-19 patients are not released.

Lucas Abner, Director of the Clinton County Emergency Medical Services, told the Clinton County News that the most recent case did not involve the testing that was held two weeks ago at Albany Elementary School.

“All of the test results done at the elementary school were negative,” Abner said Monday morning in response to the question.

Up until the newest case from Clinton County was identified last Friday, Clinton County had gone since late April without any active cases when the last known active case here was released.

That patient had gone from being hospitalized to self-isolation, before testing negative and being released from the list of active cases.

This latest Clinton County case is the fourth total case that has involved a known patient from our county, with three previous cases seeing patients who have recovered in previous weeks.

Neighboring Cumberland County currently has no active cases and has seen a total of five cases, all of which have recovered.

Across the 10 county LCDHD, as of Monday afternoon, the number of current or active cases being known again reached the double digit mark at 10 cases, after having been single digit cases last week, reaching a low at one point on Wednesday, May 27, of six cases across the district.

Of the 10 cases reported on Monday of this week, only one was classified as a hospitalized case, that being one of the four cases listed as from Pulaski County, the county with the highest number of cases at the time.

Other cases included three from Casey County, one from Adair County and one from Taylor County.

Throughout the pandemic, Adair County has been the district “hot spot” with a total of 97 cases being reported since the pandemic began, mostly due to an outbreak through a nursing home there. Of those 97 cases, Adair also leads in the number of deaths across the district, with 19 patients having died from the virus.

In the 10 county district, a total of 26 patients have died from COVID-19.

The district has seen 229 total cases since statistics began being gathered, with 193 patients having recovered.