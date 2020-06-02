Business as . . . unusual

The COVID-19 pandemic that had most every county office closed to the pubic for several weeks earlier, has reached a stage in Kentucky that has seen some of those offices opening up in one form or another.

One of those instances has been the office of Nathan Collins, County Clerk for Clinton County. Customers who have business with the clerk that can be accomplished without making an appointment to go inside can now do so through a window at the office, located on the west side of the Clinton County courthouse.

In the photo above, several customers were lined up Monday morning, observing safe social distancing spacing, to take care of matters with the clerk’s office.