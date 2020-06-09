APD May activity report released

Albany Police Department has released its activity report for the month of May 2020.

During the month, APD issued 32 citations involving 27 violations.

There were three citations for receiving stolen property over $10,000; two citations each were issued for expired registration receipt, fugitive from another state, assault-third degree and disorderly conduct.

One citation each was issued for the following: reckless driving; no insurance; domestic violence; assault-fourth degree; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plate; wanton endangerment; resisting arrest; public intoxication; theft by unlawful taking under $500; DUI; burglary-third degree; terroristic threatening; failure to appear; violation of EPO/DVO; criminal mischief-third degree; possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property; probation violation; and, obscuring identity of a machine.

During the month of May the police department also served a criminal summons and answered 274 calls.