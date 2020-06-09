COVID-19 weekly Q&A session with LCDHD/area media

A list of questions was presented to the LCDHD staff by the media. Those questions, and the answers given, are provided in the following article for the readers of the Clinton County News.

The media updates are presented weekly and the Clinton County News will continue to participate in those briefings so we can better keep our readers informed

Shawn Crabtree, Executive Director

Dr. Christine Weyman, Medical Director

Stuart Spillman, Environmental Health Director –

presented by Sam Price,

Environmentalist in Pulaski County

Amy Tomlinson, Public Health Preparedness Manager

Tracy Aaron, Health Education Director – moderator

Questions June 3rd

Dr. Weyman

? Are there any potential vaccines offering lifetime immunity or will a vaccine need to be taken each year as with the influenza vaccine?

There are many ongoing human vaccine trials. None have been completed, therefore at present we do not know if any of them will be effective in preventing coronavirus infection in the short term let alone in the long term. It is too early to have the answer. Our experiences in vaccine production have not always been successful- examples Dengue fever vaccine, HIV vaccine to name two. Furthermore coronavirus infections that cause the common cold do not produce long term immunity.

However, animal studies have been encouraging, showing production of neutralizing antibodies and in one study providing protection from infection by coronavirus.

Stuart

? When will parks such as city parks and water parks be opening at full capacity?

As of this time parks are allowed to open for walking tracks as long as social distancing is being observed and on June 15 low touch sports, such as baseball, can resume practice in small groups of 10 or less. We do not have any guidance yet as far as playground equipment or unorganized sports. We do not have guidance on water parks either at this time, only aquatic centers that have lanes for swimming team practice and fitness.

? Any word on school opening plans or dates for counties. Who decides? School Boards? Health Department?

The Health Department is working with each school to develop re-opening plans. As of this time there are no dates as to when schools will re-open. Ultimately, dates for re-opening any school will be determined by the Governor’s Office and the school will need to decide how to meet the final requirements.

Shawn

? Can you address if COVID-19 cases are on the rise and if so, what will be done about it?

Last week we saw some rise at the state and local level. This is expected with the re-opening of the economy. Right now we intend to enforce business to comply with safety guidance and to encourage the public to continue to social distance as much as possible, to wear masks to protect others, to wash their hands often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or cough and to avoid touching their face.

? Will an increase in cases put a hold on the next phase of opening up?

That will be up to the Governor. My heart tells me he doesn’t want to shut the economy back down. We know observing guidance works. So, we really need the public to follow the guidance right now.

? Is there a typo in the age of the female resident from Russell (9 year old)? Are we seeing many cases in children?

No, that isn’t a typo. The case was a 9 year-old female from Russell County. To date, 6 of our 231 cases have been under the age of 18. It’s hard to know how many children have been impacted because they don’t often show symptoms.

Stuart

? Is the public allowed to have yard sales/garage sales? What do we do if people are doing this?

Yes, yard sales are allowed. However, they must ensure that there is not a mass gathering of people, best to limit shoppers to 10 or less.

Added post media conference: “We had earlier informed the public that yard sales could recommence on May 20th. However, following the Governor’s comments today, we must rescind that. We’re sorry for any confusion or frustration this may have caused.”