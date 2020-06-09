Albany woman arrested in Burkesville on drug charges

An Albany woman was arrested late last month in neighboring Burkesville, Kentucky, and charged withdrug related offenses.

On May 27, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., Burkesville Police Officers Keaton Williams and Bobby Cary conducted a traffic stop on Keen Street.

During the course of this stop, officers Williams and Cary, assisted by Sheriff Scot Daniels, conducted a consent search of the vehicle.

During this search, officers located 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded Glock handgun, $4,772 in cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Seairra B. Parrish age 29 of Albany was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parrish was lodged in the Adair County Jail .