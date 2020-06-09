Hospice of Lake Cumbeland opens Albany office

Hospice of Lake Cumberland is announcing the opening of an extension office in Albany, Kentucky, (Clinton County). The office will make it easy for people in Clinton County to stop by with questions or to enter themselves or a loved-one into hospice or palliative care.

Hospice of Lake Cumberland cares for the counties of Clinton, Cumberland, Wayne, Pulaski, Casey, Russell and McCreary. “We believe that by opening an office in Albany, we are making it easier for local folks to connect with us”, commented Euretha Godby, Director of Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

Hospice of Lake Cumberland offers two kinds of care, traditional hospice care for those with life-limiting illness and Palliative Care.

With hospice care, a patient enters our services typically when a doctor determines that curative treatment is no longer beneficial. It is recommended patients enter hospice care as soon as possible so they may be stabilized, allowing for higher quality of time with friends and loved ones. Palliative care, on the other hand, is specialized care for those seeking curative treatment for serious illness. Patients in palliative care may be under-going chemotherapy or dialysis or other treatments. The palliative care team works with a patient’s existing medical team to provide an additional layer of care and comfort.

The new office will not take the place of the main office for Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, but offers a great place to pick up literature, meet with staff and for community outreach.

The office is located at 254 Burkesville Road, Albany. Please call ahead to make an appointment at 606-387-0059.