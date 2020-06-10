No current cases in Clinton County; District cases indicate likely spike

Although the Lake Cumberland District Health Department confirmed that there were no new cases of the COVID-19 virus reported in Clinton County as of Monday afternoon, it was clear that the area, like the rest of the state, had experienced a spike in cases over the past week to 10 days.

In its daily statistic report that was released Monday afternoon, June 8, the LCDHD reported that Clinton County currently had no active cases, with five cases having recovered since the pandemic began.

The most recent case in Clinton County had been reported on Wednesday of last week, but had been removed on Friday, after having been listed as being a hospitalized patient.

When it was initially reported on last Wednesday’s information brief, it was noted that the patient was a 50 year-old male.

By Friday, that patient had been moved to the “recovered” category. Later in the week, the circumstances surrounding that patient were further explained through the LCDHD Public Health Preparedness Manager.

“The Clinton County case that was reported on 6/4/2020 had an initial antibody positive result that indicated infection at some point in the past. The patient has now had a repeat test that indicates no active COVID infection, so the case will be released from health department isolation requirements,” according to the report.

A similar situation was included in Monday’s report as well, involving a patient from Taylor County who had tested positive for the anti-bodies, but negative for current infection. His case was added and released on the same day, according to LCDHD officials.

In Monday’s regional case report, the total number of cases across the 10 county Lake Cumberland District had risen to some 27 current cases, three of which were hospitalized and 24 in self-isolation.

That total number of current cases in the district shows signs of the mentioned spike when the numbers are compared to numbers released just two weeks ago.

Case numbers in the district had dropped to single digits just two weeks ago, with the lowest case day being reported on Wednesday, May 27, when just six cases were reported across the 10 county district.

Total cases saw 11 in Russell County, which represented a one-day increase of five cases compared to Sunday.

Casey County and Pulaski County had five current cases on Monday, Adair County had three, Taylor County had two and Green County had one case Monday.

“Clearly, cases are on the rise locally. We do believe, however, that COVID-19 can be contained in the general public, without another economic shut-down, if most people will observe the precautions. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk,” noted Monday’s report,which was released by LCDHD spokesperson Amy Tomlinson.

Total COVID-19 case numbers for the district and the state as of Monday afternoon were also included in Monday’s report.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 257 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 11,484 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/08/20 (this includes 11,476 statewide plus eight recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report).

Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.