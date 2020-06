Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1096 partnered with Tyson Foods and donated 600 meals during Memorial Day weekend. “Tyson wanted to do something to help during this time and asked us if we could assist. It doesn’t get much better than making 600 people smile in one day,” Post Commander Jason Warinner said.

Above and at right, VFW members distributed food to those in need at various locations in Albany and Clinton County. Warinner believes the day was a huge success.