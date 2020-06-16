Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?

www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org

Hideaway by Nora Roberts

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

Camino Winds by John Grisham

Walk the Wire by David Baldacci

The 20th Victim by James Patterson

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

All Adults Here by Emma Straub

The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell

The Lincoln Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer

Grant by Ron Chernow

Educated by Tara Westover

Becoming by Michelle Obama

We will offer limited in-person patron visits beginning Monday, June 15th. Our new hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am to Noon.

(The Library WILL NOT be open on Tuesdays at this time.)

We can have no more than 10 patrons in the library at one time, and so we ask that only one (1) member per family come in the library. We also ask that you wear a mask inside.

We have reduced the number of computers available for use in order to keep social distancing, so computer use is limited to one (1) hour.

Curb-side service will continue for those who do not feel comfortable coming in the Library building.

We have missed our patrons so much!

Remember: You never know what you will find at the public library!