Perry Cross Scholarship Fund announces new recipients





Two new recipients have been announced for the Perry Cross Scholarship Fund for the upcoming academic year at Western Kentucky University. This marks the 28th year this scholarship has been awarded to incoming freshman from Clinton County High School.

The 2020 recipients are Macy Selee Jones and Rachel Sawyers.

Jones is the daughter of Michael Jones and Lee Jones.

Sawyers is the daughter of Kent and Michelle Sawyers.

The selected students will each receive $1,200 toward their college education at WKU.

This scholarship fund was established by the family of Perry Cross to honor him after he passed away in 1993, and the family continues to support the growth of this fund each year.

Cross was a prominent figure in Albany, Kentucky, as a successful businessman, former state legislator and civil servant.

Through this scholarship fund, the memory of Perry Cross lives on as Clinton County High School graduates are provided financial assistance toward pursuing their degrees at WKU.