Fiscal court receives amended budget at call meeting

Clinton County Fiscal Court held another short, special call meeting Monday afternoon with all members present and only one item of business on the agenda.

They voted unanimously to acknowledge receiving a copy of the amended 2020-21 fiscal year budget, with the amendments being recommended by the Department of Local Government (DLG).

The total budget now amounts to $5,099,566.

First reading of the budget had previously been held at an earlier meeting. Second and final reading is on the agenda for the court’s regular meeting to be held this Thursday, June 18, at 5 p.m.

Details of Thursday’s regular court meeting will be published in next week’s Clinton County News.