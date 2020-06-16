Two-hour joint effort to remove driver from truck after early Tuesday wreck

Emergency crews and volunteers from a host of local and state agencies and the general public, worked frantically for nearly two hours early Tuesday morning to free the entrapped driver of a semi-truck rig that overturned on Kentucky 90, about seven miles northwest of Albany.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning shortly after 4:00 a.m. when the Tyson semi-truck and trailer, loaded with live chickens, overturned while headed east on Ky. 90, less than a mile from the entrance to Tyson’s processing plant in the Snow Community of Clinton County.

When they arrived on the scene, emergency workers found that the driver of the truck, Robert D. Albertson, was trapped in the cab of the overturned semi-truck, and due to the damage that had been caused to the truck in the crash, was unable to be easily removed.

Eventually, the Albany Fire Department, Clinton County EMS, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, as well as crews and volunteers from Tyson, Cowboy Charcoal and Scott’s Wrecker, among others, worked side by side to help shore up the overturned truck, cut away pieces of the wreckage and stabilize the condition of the trapped and injured driver.

After nearly two hours of work, the driver was finally pulled from the wreckage and placed on a stretcher, where he was then taken to a waiting Air Evac helicoptor that had been site-landed just a few yards away.

At press time, the Kentucky State Police accident reconstruction officer was continuing the investigation, and any additional information about the accident had not been released, including the location where Alberton was transported for treatment, nor his condition.

It was reported several times during the two-hour long process to remove Albertson, that he had remained alert and vocal throughout the entire process.

During the investigation and the removal of the wreckage, Kentucky 90 remained closed to through traffic. The road was re-opened to the public shortly after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.